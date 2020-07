Staff Report

York City has announced that due to the extreme heat expected for next week, trash pickup by Republic Services will start an hour earlier, at 5 a.m., from Monday to Friday, July

For the next week residents are asked to put trash out beginning at 5 p.m. the evening before and no later than by 5 a.m. the morning of pickup day.

Crews will not return to pick up trash put out after 5 a.m.

More:Woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Route 30