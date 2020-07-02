Chief: Grease fire at Burger King in West Manchester Township is out

A working fire at a West Manchester Township Burger King is now out, according to fire officials on the scene.

The West Manchester Township Fire Department was dispatched to the 2199 White St. location just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and more than 20 fire and rescue units were on scene as of about 5:15 p.m.

"It appears right now to be a grease fire in the hood system above the grill," said Chief Clifton Laughman, who added that the fire suppression system helped dampen it.

However, there was an active fire that spread beyond the duct work, he said. Laughman did not have an estimate of damages.

A 911 supervisor said there are no reported injuries so far, which the chief confirmed on scene.

Laughman said the fast food restaurant would be temporarily closed.

