No Rabbit Transit service for Fourth of July holiday

Staff Report

Rabbit Transit has announced it will not be operating any paratransit, Rabbit Express or fixed-route services in York County on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Services will resume at regularly scheduled times on Sunday.

For more information on services visit www.rabittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.

