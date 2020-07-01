Fourth of July Sale Is On.
No Rabbit Transit service for Fourth of July holiday

Staff Report
A person wearing a mask boards a bus at the Rabbit Transit bus depot Friday, April 10, 2020. All Rabbit Transit bus riders will be required to wear protective masks starting Monday, April 13. Bill Kalina photo

Rabbit Transit has announced it will not be operating any paratransit, Rabbit Express or fixed-route services in York County on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Services will resume at regularly scheduled times on Sunday.

For more information on services visit www.rabittransit.org or call 717-846-RIDE.

