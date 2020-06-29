Fourth of July Sale Is On.
PennDOT again extends renewal dates for licenses

Staff Report
Penn DOT Drivers License Center in Lancaster, who offers the Real ID, is shown Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a deadline extension to renew drivers licenses, identification cards, camera cards and learner's permits for residents due to the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Expiration dates for those products originally scheduled to expire between March 16 and July 31, have now been extended to July 31.

Vehicle registrations of all classes, safety and emissions inspections, and persons with disabilities parking placards have not been extended.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.