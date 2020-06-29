Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society restarts tours

Staff Report

The Ma & Pa Railroad Preservation Society has announced the reopening of the Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village, located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road in Airville, on Sundays through Sept. 6.

The 45-minute guided tour of Muddy Creek Forks, plus a motorcar train ride led by costumed interpreters, will take place at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m. Guided tours also are being offered for the village this year.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, only 25 people can ride the train at one time. Advance tickets are recommended. The train will also be sanitized after every trip and all staff and visitors must wear masks. Social distancing will also be used throughout the trip.

The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. For more information and to order tickets visit http://www.maandparailroad.com/.