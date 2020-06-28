York County Libraries holding free online concert

Staff Report

York County Libraries will be holding a free live streaming online concert by Steven Courtney at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Courtney has been a family favorite at our libraries for many years. We are delighted that he’s back this summer to inspire kids to embrace kindness and friendship,” York County Libraries Youth Services Director Paula Gilbert said in a news release.

The free event is part of the York County Libraries SummerQuest program for children up to 18 years old.

The concert will be followed by several guest storytellers including Gov. Tom Wolf, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, PA Representative Carol Hill-Evans, and PA Senator Dave Arnold.

For more information or to resister for the event visit yorklibraries.org.

More:York County Libraries start lobby and curbside pickup services on Monday

More:Bored at home? York County Libraries have expanded digital services