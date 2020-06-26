Firefighters battle Windsor Township house blaze

Firefighters extinguished a Windsor Township house fire after about half an hour Friday evening.

Crews from the Red Lion Fire Co. were called to a fire in the 1700 block of Craley Road near the intersection of Bahns Mill and Gebhart roads around 6:30 p.m., according to a York County 911 supervisor.

The supervisor said there were no known injuries but people were evacuated.

— This is breaking news. Check back for updates.