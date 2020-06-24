CLOSE Gov. Tom Wolf during a visit to the York County Food Bank East York Emergency Food Hub in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. York Dispatch

An employee at a Sheetz store in West Manheim Township has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday.

The gas station and convenience store, located at 1841 Baltimore Pike, will remain open and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized on a daily basis, said company spokesperson Nick Ruffner in a written statement.

"We will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers and employees first as this unprecedented health crisis continues," Ruffner stated.

The employee who tested positive hasn't worked at the store since June 14, Ruffner said.

As of Tuesday, 1,381 people in York County had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 39 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.

More: York County breaks record with 55 new COVID-19 cases; testing blamed

More: Wolf: No interest in new lockdown after York County COVID-19 spike

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/24/sheetz-employee-west-manheim-twp-tests-positive-covid-19/3246285001/