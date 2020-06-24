LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Beever, Rodney

Beigel, Bruce

Blanchard, Steven

Broadt, Shirley

Browning, Frank

Crane, Ralph

Cutshall, Thomas

Downs, Brian

Evans, Arch

Fornwalt, Carl

Hanson, D'Este

Hendrix, Robert

Hickman, Jeanne

Howell, Deanna

Keck, Gayle

Leibhart, Philip

Lunsford, Dorothea

Martin, Verna

Miller, Stewart

Prichard, Diane

Rankin, Arnold

Roberts, Esther

Saylor, Marlene

Senft, Dora

Shipley, Jason

Smith, Nola

Steinfelt, Richard

Stottlemyer, David

Welty, Anna

Wrede, Joan

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/24/local-obituaries-wednesday-june-24/3245563001/