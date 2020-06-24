CLOSE Motorcycle demos build excitement during York Bike Week open house at Harley-Davidson factory in Springettsbury Township York Dispatch

Harley-Davidson Inc. will cut around 90 jobs at its Springettsbury Township plant to adjust for decreased production, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The company temporarily shut down production at the plant in March due to COVID-19 and didn't reopen until May 22.

"As (a) course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce," the spokesperson said.

The Springettsbury plant had about 950 employees in 2018 when the company announced it would add an additional 450 positions after shuttering its facility in Kansas City.

There were about 2,000 employees a decade earlier.

About 2.2 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 outbreak began, according to the state office of unemployment compensation.

Buy Photo The Harley-Davidson York plant. Wednesday, May 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

