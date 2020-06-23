Local obituaries for Tuesday, June 23
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Ambrosius, Marian
Beever, Rodney
Beigel, Bruce
Blanchard, Steven
Bracken, Steven
Cutshall, Thomas
Evans, Arch
Fornwalt, Carl
Hengst, Betty
Herrera-Aldana, Tammy
Hickman, Jeanne
Howell, Deanna
Jones, Bonnie
Kemper, Sharon
Leatherman, Earl
Lunsford, Dorothea
Marshall, Eleanora
Metzger, Leonard
Mitzel, Nettie
Muller, Mary
Perkins, Ted
Prichard, Diane
Rankin, Arnold
Roberts, Esther
Senft, Dora
Steinfelt, Richard
Wolf, Elisa
Wrede, Joan
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/23/local-obituaries-tuesday-june-23/3238944001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments