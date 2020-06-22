CLOSE

Bricker's French Fries stops in Sage Hill development Saturday, May 9, 2020. York Dispatch

The Jacobus Lions Club Inc. will be holding a community grab-n-go food truck event, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Jacobus Park.

The following groups and vendors will be in attendance:

  • Goodwill Fire Co. chicken barbecue (Saturday only).
  • Scout Troop 69, selling hot dogs
  • Carman's Ice Cream
  • Brickers French Fries
  • Dog House Grill
  • Stacey's Orangeade
  • Jean's Funnel Cakes
  • Mr. Bill's
  • Dellinger's Concessions, selling cotton candy and specialty drinks
    The entrance for the event will be on School Street, with the exit onto South Pleasant Avenue. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jacobus Ambulance Service.

    For more information, visit http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/jacobus/.         

    More: Fourth of July Blast canceled in Jacobus amid COVID-19 pandemic

    More: York Revolution's Fourth of July fireworks cancelled over coronavirus concern

