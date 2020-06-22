Dunkin' offers coffee special as remodeled location in York City opens
York Revolution's Father's Day Batting Practice draws fans to PeoplesBank Park in York City, Sunday, June 21, 2020. York Dispatch
Dunkin' is offering a $1.49 medium hot or ice coffee special for the new remodeled location at 701 Loucks Road in York through Wednesday, July 1.
This 2,000-square-foot location will offer a modern design with an open floor plan and brighter colors and will also offer signature cold beverages.
Hours for this location are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
To help mitigate efforts with COVID-19 health crisis, all Dunkin' locations have suspended dine-in service. Orders can be placed at the drive-thru, on the Dunkin' app and for take-out.
For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
More: Suspect in custody 2 minutes after Dunkin' Donuts robbery
More: West York partners with doughnut business to sell second graders' creations
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments