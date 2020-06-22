CLOSE

Dunkin' is offering a $1.49 medium hot or ice coffee special for the new remodeled location at 701 Loucks Road in York through Wednesday, July 1.

This 2,000-square-foot location will offer a modern design with an open floor plan and brighter colors and will also offer signature cold beverages.

Hours for this location are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

To help mitigate efforts with COVID-19 health crisis, all Dunkin' locations have suspended dine-in service. Orders can be placed at the drive-thru, on the Dunkin' app and for take-out.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

