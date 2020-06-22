CLOSE York Revolution's Father's Day Batting Practice draws fans to PeoplesBank Park in York City, Sunday, June 21, 2020. York Dispatch

Dunkin' is offering a $1.49 medium hot or ice coffee special for the new remodeled location at 701 Loucks Road in York through Wednesday, July 1.

This 2,000-square-foot location will offer a modern design with an open floor plan and brighter colors and will also offer signature cold beverages.

Hours for this location are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

To help mitigate efforts with COVID-19 health crisis, all Dunkin' locations have suspended dine-in service. Orders can be placed at the drive-thru, on the Dunkin' app and for take-out.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Dunkin' is dropping the donuts â from its name, anyway. Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself "Dunkin'" to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP)

