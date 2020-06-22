Births for Monday, June 22
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Alexis Counterman and Jordon Armold: of York, June 17, a son.
Whitney and Jason Eckenrode: of Hanover, June 18, a son.
Alexis (Bear) and Benjamin Miller: of Mount Wolf, June 18, a son.
Juli Leal and Arthur Robison: of Stewartstown, June 18 a daughter.
Rebecca (Crotty) and Brandt Stough: of Red Lion, June 19, a daughter.
Leah (Nieliwocki) and Michael Sperring: of Abbottstown, June 19, a daughter.
Alexandra Richey and Andrew Menges: of Red Lion, June 19, a daughter.
Kara Shoffner and Cory Gillespie: of York June 19, a son.
