Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Alexis Counterman and Jordon Armold: of York, June 17, a son.

Whitney and Jason Eckenrode: of Hanover, June 18, a son.

Alexis (Bear) and Benjamin Miller: of Mount Wolf, June 18, a son.

Juli Leal and Arthur Robison: of Stewartstown, June 18 a daughter.

Rebecca (Crotty) and Brandt Stough: of Red Lion, June 19, a daughter.

Leah (Nieliwocki) and Michael Sperring: of Abbottstown, June 19, a daughter.

Alexandra Richey and Andrew Menges: of Red Lion, June 19, a daughter.

Kara Shoffner and Cory Gillespie: of York June 19, a son.

