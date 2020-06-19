Births for Friday, June 19
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
JoDi (Shoemaker) and Colton Reed: of York Springs, June 16, a son.
Rebecca (Seigle) and Zachary McAllister: of Dover, June 16, a daughter.
Kayla (Gentzler) and John Garrett: of Spring Grove, June 17, a son.
Cynthia (Provenson) and Edwin McNichol, Jr.: of York, June 17, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/19/births-friday-june-19/3217451001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments