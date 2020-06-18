CLOSE Several organizations, including Shut Down Berks Coalition, Juntos, MILPA (Movement of Immigrant Leaders in Pennsylvania), and CASA, an immigrant-advocacy organization, stage a demonstration for the release of immigrant detainees at York County Prison, in Springettsbury Township. York Dispatch

York County is reducing number of staff at York County Prison to make up for lost revenue resulting from a dwindling population of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, county officials confirmed Thursday.

The cuts will likely be a combination of early retirement options, furloughs and the elimination of vacant positions, said county spokesperson Mark Walters.

The total number of employees who will be impacted is still up in the air, he said.

Based on its contract with York County Prison, the federal government pays the county for each bed occupied by an immigration detainee at the prison.

Among the more than 200 ICE-authorized detention facilities in the country, York County Prison's 800-person capacity ranks 22nd.

In May, the average ICE population at the prison was 298 detainees, a significant drop from the average in May 2019, which was 746 detainees, and in May 2018, which was 743 detainees, according to the May 2020 warden's report.

In a written statement Thursday, Warden Clair Doll said the average daily population of ICE detainees had decreased by about 500 per day since January, resulting in a loss of operating revenue.

"Like many other organizations throughout York County and across Pennsylvania, we had to make difficult decisions to ensure the county comes out of this pandemic as strong as possible and still maintains a secure and safe prison operation," Doll said.

Some of the furloughs have already been implemented, he said, and the cuts will impact employees in several areas of the prison, including treatment, management, support and security.

Details were not immediately available about how much money the county would be cutting from the budget with the staff cuts.

The union representative for Teamsters Local 776, which represents York County Prison employees, was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

