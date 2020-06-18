Local obituaries for Thursday, June 18
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Arndt, Leah
Beever, Rodney
Burnham, Thomas
Cannon, Debra
Cook, Shelton
Fornwalt, Carl
Gardner, David
Glatfelter, James
Harget, Sandra
Haugh, Arthur
Hughes, Pauline
Kinard, Angela
Larum, Scott
Martin, Dolly
Merkert, Robert
Murray, Kanita
Newton, Robert
Platts, Leroy
Rentzel, Jason
Roberts, Esther
Schaeberle, Mary
Shauck, Barbara
Shirey, Catherine
Snyder, James
Thompson, Andrew
Toledo, Lisa
Turnbaugh, Howard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/18/local-obituaries-thursday-june-18/3209187001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments