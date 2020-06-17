CLOSE York area COVID-19 survivor working to help others by donating plasma. York Dispatch

The York County Board of Commissioners recently discussed the allocation of $40.5 million of federal CARES Act funding behind closed doors, a potential violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said Wednesday the three county commissioners met with county administrator Mark Derr on Tuesday for preliminary discussions about the process of receiving the money and how it would be distributed.

"I know everyone’s anxious to hear who’s getting what, but the three commissioners and our county administrator want to make sure we’re deliberate and making very wise decisions on who gets that money, and that it’s being used for the right reasons," Wheeler said.

She said the commissioners would continue deliberations in private before returning to update the public about funding allocations.

But the state Sunshine Act requires governmental boards to discuss and debate most topics, such as the allocation of funding, in public view. The law carves out only a few specific exemptions to the open meeting requirement.

That requirement allows the public to witness the discussion and participate during public comment, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

"The fact that we have the commissioners saying, 'We’ll talk about this and get back to you,' that’s problematic," Melewsky said.

When pressed about the closed deliberations Wednesday, Wheeler said she wasn't sure whether those discussions were supposed to be held in the open.

She called over county spokesperson Mark Walters to ask for his input.

Walters said it was his recommendation that those discussions be held in public, but that he didn't know if it was required by law. They referred further questions to county solicitor Michelle Pokrifka.

Pokrifka contradicted Wheeler, saying the county't Board of Commissioners met with Derr on Monday, not Tuesday, and that Derr only explained how the CARES Act funding would be processed.

She said there were no deliberations or discussions about how the money would be allocated, and the closed meeting was above-board.

In response to a question about whether the commissioners would hold all future CARES Act funding deliberations in public, Pokrifka said she believed they would.

Even if Pokrifka was correct, and there was no violation of the Sunshine Act, Melewsky said it was still problematic that the county is providing inconsistent information about the CARES Act meeting.

But in this case, Melewsky said the public can't assume Pokrifka's information was the correct information.

"The elected official was there," she said, referring to Wheeler. "The elected official actually had the conversation, so we have to take her at her word."

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the county administrative center, 28 E. Markter St. in York City.

The meetings are usually held the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month, but the Board of Elections is meeting Monday to certify the results of the June 2 primary, so Wheeler said they decided to hold a commissioners' meeting that day as well.

