Local obituaries for Tuesday, June 16
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Arndt, Leah
Beacham, Mary
Beever, Rodney
Botts, Troy
Campbell, Carey
Degenhardt, Jennifer
Harget, Sandra
Henshaw, Donald
Jetseck, Bruce
Kinard, Angela
Lutz, Madeline
Mindte, Jon
Myers, Linda
Newton, Robert
Patterson, Brady
Rentzel, Jason
Robinson, George
Schaeberle, Mary
Senft, Anna
Taylor, Nancy
Toledo, Lisa
Trout, Marian
Valencik, Michael
Wineka, Debra
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/16/local-obituaries-tuesday-june-16/3194651001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments