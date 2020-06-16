Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Sara and Thomas Courtney: of Dover, June 13, a son.

Amanda (Null) and Nathan Harding: of York, June 13, a son.

Kara (Smith) and Daniel Starceski: of Red Lion, June 13, a son.

Jessica (Zutell) Zutellberger and Brent Berger: of Seven Valleys, June 13, a daughter.

