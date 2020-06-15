Hersheypark will debut Candymonium, "the tallest, fastest, longest and sweetest coaster at Hersheypark," this summer. (Photo: Hersheypark)

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts has announced opening day for Hersheypark will be July 3 for the general public. Two season pass-holder days will be July 1 and 2.

All park attractions will be open, including the park's newest roller coaster, Candymonium.

The park will have new safely and sanitary protocols, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those include:

Increased cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch areas.

A guest reservation system to help limit capacity during park hours.

Social distancing signage and ground markers.

Face coverings and temperature screenings with all guests over age of 2 being required to wear a face covering other than while eating or riding certain attractions.

Ride protocols for social distancing and sanitizing.

Enhance team member training to help guests.

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts also has announced ZooAmerica will reopen June 22 for the general public, with exclusive days for Zoo Annual Pass holders on Friday and Hersheypark Season Pass holders on June 20 and 21.

For more information on all attractions and hours visit www.HersheyPA.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/15/sweet-hersheypark-sets-new-opening-day-and-new-safety-protocols/3187800001/