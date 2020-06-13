CLOSE Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival pre-show jam at The York Emporium in York City, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

The Pennsylvania Cigar Box Guitar Festival will not take place this year due to concerns about COVID-19, organizer Jim Lewin announced Friday.

The 11th annual festival would have been held Aug. 29, 2020, at the York Emporium in York City, the used book store Lewin owns.

"We've had some serious discussions with our sponsors, the musicians and many of the vendors," Lewin said in an email Friday. "All agreed that it was the right decision. We just did not want to put anyone at risk."

The cigar box guitar is a traditional folk instrument that was first documented during the Civil War, Lewin told The York Dispatch last year.

At last year's festival, Lewin attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the largest cigar box guitar ensemble, and 266 people participated in the attempt.

As of Friday, 1,141 people in York County had tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

