The York County Libraries system has announced that starting Monday, the libraries will begin to offer curbside and lobby pickups with increased loan periods of four weeks, along with book return and drop boxes.

They will also be adding online services, including holds, over 80,000 digital e-books/movies/music/comics, digital story times, payments/donations, book discussions, library card requests and Summer Quest.

The following libraries are participating at this time:

Arthur Hofnagel Public Library of Glen Rock

Collinsville Community Library

Dillsburg Area Public Library

Dover Area Community Library

Glatfelter Memorial Library

Guthrie Memorial Library

Kaltreider-Benfer Library

Kreutz Creek Library

Martin Library

Mason-Dixon Public Library

Paul Smith Library of Southern York County

Red Land Community Library

Village Library

Hours/days of lobbies and curbside pickups vary by location.

For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/reopening/.

