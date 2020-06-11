York County Libraries start lobby and curbside pickup services on Monday
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania partnered with Martin Library to offer York City students access to its STEAM mobile programming through the district's after-school programs. York Dispatch
The York County Libraries system has announced that starting Monday, the libraries will begin to offer curbside and lobby pickups with increased loan periods of four weeks, along with book return and drop boxes.
They will also be adding online services, including holds, over 80,000 digital e-books/movies/music/comics, digital story times, payments/donations, book discussions, library card requests and Summer Quest.
The following libraries are participating at this time:
- Arthur Hofnagel Public Library of Glen Rock
- Collinsville Community Library
- Dillsburg Area Public Library
- Dover Area Community Library
- Glatfelter Memorial Library
- Guthrie Memorial Library
- Kaltreider-Benfer Library
- Kreutz Creek Library
- Martin Library
- Mason-Dixon Public Library
- Paul Smith Library of Southern York County
- Red Land Community Library
- Village Library
Hours/days of lobbies and curbside pickups vary by location.
For more information, visit www.yorklibraries.org/reopening/.
