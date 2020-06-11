CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank will be holding grab-and-go fresh produce and milk distributions starting Friday at the East York Hub, located at 1094 Haines Road.

This distribution will take place 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of June.

The food bank will also still be holding weekly Tuesday distributions 4-7 p.m. at the East York drive-thru and 4-5 p.m. at the York City walk-thru, 254 W. Princess St.

Anyone struggling to buy food can attend any of these events. No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the items can be placed in it.

Buy Photo Volunteer Tim Rahley directs traffic during a pop-up drive-thru food distribution at Red Lion High School Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The event was sponsored by the York County Food Bank and Community REACH, a Red Lion-based community aid organization. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/11/york-county-food-bank-adds-produce-and-milk-distributions/5343432002/