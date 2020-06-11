Buy Photo State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill speaks at President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great" rally at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The state Senate unanimously approved designating the bridge on Stone Hill Road over Inners Creek near Lake Redman in York County as the Corporal Michael Cohen Memorial Bridge.

The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Kirsten Philips-Hill , R-York Township.

Cpl. Michael Cohen was a resident of York County and attended Dallastown Area School District. Cohen was attending York Technical Institute and was studying to receive a computer degree when he chose to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Cohen was killed in action in Fallujah, Iraq, on Nov. 22, 2004.

“Family and friends of Corporal Cohen, along with patriots throughout our community, felt this would be a great way to forever remember this brave and noble young man who perished over 15 years ago fighting for all of our freedoms we enjoy today. His sacrifice should never be forgotten,” Phillips-Hill stated in a news release.

