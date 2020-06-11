Buy Photo East Manchester Township building Wednesday, May 6, 2020 John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

East Manchester Township's zoning officer Kristie Masemer was appointed township manager, secretary and treasurer Wednesday, following the resignation of former manager Dave Gentzler.

Gentzler, whose full name is Gene David Gentzler, faces two felony charges and several misdemeanors after, police say, he held his ex-girlfriend captive and threatened to kill her in an hours-long ordeal.

Prior to his resignation, Gentzler also served as the township's director of public works and roadmaster. The board of supervisors appointed Shane Haugh, the former highway foreman, to take over those duties.

"We're spreading out the responsibility and we're spreading out the money," said Supervisor Dave Naylor at a meeting Tuesday.

Masemer's salary is $59,500 and Haugh's salary is $58,500.

The board also voted to appoint Naylor assistant secretary and roadmaster, and Supervisor Barry Rudisill as assistant treasurer.

Board Chairperson Steven H. Gross Jr. said the supervisors will take a more active role in managing the township to make sure one person isn't saddled with all of the responsibilities.

Rudisill and Naylor will not be paid for any work they do as assistants, Gross said.

"The supervisors, especially Mr. Rudisill and Mr. Naylor, have done a lot in the last five weeks that they did not get compensated for at all," Gross said. "They had to do a lot because we were blindsided about what happened."

Gentzler was arrested May 3 for allegedly tying up and threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend and knock out her teeth after she told him she no longer had feelings for him, according to charging documents.

He had been on unpaid administrative leave prior to his resignation.

The board of supervisors met in executive session May 28 to determine the new staff arrangement, Gross said. Executive sessions are permitted under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act to discuss personnel matters.

At a preliminary hearing June 2, District Judge John H. Fishel determined there was enough evidence for Gentzler to stand trial in York County Court.

Gentzler submitted his resignation letter June 4, retroactively effective June 1, township officials said.

He is charged with the felonies of kidnapping and aggravated assault, the misdemeanors of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and simple assault, and summary harassment.

Prosecutors dropped a previous burglary charge and added the kidnapping charge.

Gentzler's formal arraignment is scheduled for July 2. He is free on $250,000 bail and is being supervised by York County probation officers, according to court records.

