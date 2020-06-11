Cultural Alliance of York extends deadline for Artist Innovator Award
The Cultural Alliance of York has announced the deadline extension of the Artist Innovator Award has been extended to Aug. 31.
The award has been changed to only a single award of $10,000, due to funds being redirected in providing $20,000 in relief to over 50 York County artists affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The award is open to all types of artists living in York County for a least one year and creating a portfolio on www.York365.com. Artists may then choose to enter one of the following categories: music, dance, visual arts, literary arts, performing arts or screen/film.
For more information and instructions for submitting a portfolio visit www.culturalyork.org/artistinnovatoraward.
