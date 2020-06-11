. (Photo: , submitted)

The Cultural Alliance of York has announced the deadline extension of the Artist Innovator Award has been extended to Aug. 31.

The award has been changed to only a single award of $10,000, due to funds being redirected in providing $20,000 in relief to over 50 York County artists affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The award is open to all types of artists living in York County for a least one year and creating a portfolio on www.York365.com. Artists may then choose to enter one of the following categories: music, dance, visual arts, literary arts, performing arts or screen/film.

For more information and instructions for submitting a portfolio visit www.culturalyork.org/artistinnovatoraward.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/11/cultural-alliance-york-extends-deadline-artist-innovator-award/5334023002/