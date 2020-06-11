LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Mallory (Long) and Samuel Attick: of Dover, June 8, a son.

Cassandra (Anderson) and Kyree Brown: of York City, June 8, a son.

Wanda (Cubas) and Luis Nieves: of York, June 9, a son.

Mandy (Conaway) and Andrew Stines: of Red Lion, June 10, a daughter.

Alicia Waltemyer and Derek Sheckard: of York, June 10, a daughter.

