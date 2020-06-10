CLOSE Rooftop, trees and power lines down in Red Lion York Dispatch

The York County Solid Waste Authority has tentatively rescheduled its free residential household hazardous waste collection program date to Saturday, Oct. 3.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the authority's Ash Recycling and Processing facility, located at 2650 Blackbridge Road in York.

Household hazardous waste includes any product that is corrosive, flammable, reactive or toxic.

Residents who bring in a mercury-containing device such as a thermostat, thermometer or elemental mercury will receive a $5 gift card for Lowe’s.

Business and government entities cannot participate.

For more information, visit www.ycswa.com.

More: York City to resume yard waste collections next month

More: York City to restart large-item trash pickups on limited basis

Buy Photo The York County Solid Waste Authority Black Bridge Road facility including the recycling center and incinerator facility. Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/10/york-county-solid-waste-authority-reschedules-household-hazardous-waste-collection-program/5334539002/