The City of York has announced it will restart pickups of large item trash pickups beginning on Tuesday. The service will be on a limited basis initially due to city furloughs, according to a news release.

The service was suspended earlier this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A secretary will answer only live calls from customers between 9 a.m. t and noon Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. If callers receive a voice message , they should call back and try again. No voice messages will be accepted at this time.

Items must be placed at the pickup point after 5 p.m. the night before and by 6 a.m. on the day of your scheduled collection.

To schedule a large item pickup call 717-843-1240.

