CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding pop-up drive-thru food distributions throughout the county this month.

Here are the distributions and dates:

Saturday at Susquehannock High School, 3280 Fissels Church Road.

Thursday, June 18, at Red Lion High School, 200 Horace Mann Ave.

Saturday, June 20, at John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville

Saturday, June 27, at Spring Grove High School, 1490 Roths Church Road, tentative

All of these food distributions will run 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The food bank will also still be holding weekly Tuesday distributions, 4-7 p.m drive-thru at the East York drive-thru, 1090 Haines Road, and 4-5 p.m. walk-thru distribution at 254 W. Princess St.

Boxes of food will be given out at each location with enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, visit www.yorkfoodbank.org or call 717-846-6435.

