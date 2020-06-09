Buy Photo FIRE (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A single-story home is on fire in Manchester Township, according to York County 911 supervisors.

York Area United Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the first block of Wilson Avenue, near the intersection of North George and Beaver streets, at about 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A supervisor confirmed the first floor of the home is on fire, and firefighters are still on the scene, though he is not aware of any injuries at this time.

