Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Laura (Rowlands) and Stephen Cashman: of York, June 5, a son.

Robin and David Bensch, Jr.: of New Freedom, June 6, a son.

Katrina (Clark) and Alexander Mock: of New Freedom, June 6, a son.

Ashlyn (Reitzel) Manahan and Samuel Sparks: of Delta, June 7, a daughter.

