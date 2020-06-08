Local obituaries for Monday, June 8
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Beever, Rodney
Behler, Helen
Feeser, Margaret
Folkenroth, David
Garber, Doris
Goodman, Lottie
Hood, Richard
Hurtado, Michael
Lyman, Jill
Neill, Gregory
Roat, Gayle
Rupp, Virginia
Ruth, Edna
Ruth, Paul
Sechrist, Patricia
Senft, Robert
Smith, Justin
Stambach, James
Stone, Lora
Yost, James
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/08/local-obituaries-monday-june-8/3171765001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments