Hanover has announced changes to its operations starting on Friday as York County moves into the green phase of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Here are the changes:

On Monday, June 15, borough offices will reopen for direct pubic interaction, with social distancing enforced and masks worn.

Playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball and basketball courts will reopen Friday, with playground equipment sanitized weekly.

The summer playground program will start on Monday, June 15, and will continue for six weeks from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Elm, Myers, Deguy and Baer parks.

The library will start curbside pickup on Monday, June 15.

Public meetings will take place in the borough building, with social distancing and masks worn.

