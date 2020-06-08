LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ashlynn (Welty) and Donald Gurreri: of Red Lion, June 4, a son.

Oshaila Woodard: of York, June 4, a daughter.

Megan (McCleary) and Justin Robinson: of Windsor, June 5, a son.

Michale Schell and Joshua Brandon: of York, June 5, a daughter.

