The York County Bar Foundation is now accepting proposals for the YCBF's Impact Grants program and the Henry Lenz Memorial Fund.

The Impact Grants program is for innovative projects and services by the nonprofit community to better serve vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, victims of abuse, mental health issues, prison, court treatment and recovery homes.

The Henry Lenz Memorial Fund serves to improve the circumstances of children who come under the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system in the county.

Proposals are due by noon on June 26 at the York County Bar Foundation, 137 E. Market St., or by email to victoria.connor@yorkbar.com. Those submitting proposals will be notified by Aug. 1 on a decision on full grant submission.

The proposals (no more than two pages) should include:

Summary of the program and how it address YCBF's interest

Project leaders and partners

Estimated costs

How the program/project will sustain long term funding

No proposals will be accepted for annual operating expenses

For more information on the grants, visit www.yorkbar.com and click on the foundation link.

