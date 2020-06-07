CLOSE The Red Lion Class of 2020 Seniors Parade, Saturday, June 6, 2020. York Dispatch

The Southern Branch of YMCA is now accepting registrations for their summer Camp Discovery program.

The camp is for children ages 5-12 with activities such as field trips, science lessons, swimming, sports, art and humanities, along with the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The Southern Branch YMCA of York County has opened registration for this summer's Camp Discovery. (Photo: submitted)

The registration fee is $30 per child and $50 for family, and the weekly fee is $155 for family memberships and $200 for youth membership/non-members.

For more information, visit http://yorkcoymca.org/camp-discovery/.

More: State issues guidelines for summer recreation, camps, pools

More: Salvation Army's Camp Ladore won't open this summer

More: York City mayor rescinds all of his COVID-19-related restrictions

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/07/southern-branch-ymca-now-accepting-registrations-camp-discovery-program/3146992001/