The Southern Branch of YMCA is now accepting registrations for their summer Camp Discovery program. 

The camp is for children ages 5-12 with activities such as field trips, science lessons, swimming, sports, art and humanities, along with the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

The registration fee is $30 per child and $50 for family, and the weekly fee is $155 for family memberships and $200 for youth membership/non-members.

For more information, visit http://yorkcoymca.org/camp-discovery/.   

