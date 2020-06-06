This is a 2015 photo of former Philadelphia Eagles player Emmanuel Acho. (Photo: AP)

Austin resident and former Longhorn linebacker Emmanuel Acho wants to talk.

It might be uncomfortable, but as he'll tell you in the first episode of "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man," that's the point.

Acho, a former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, launched a sit-down Youtube series this week featuring himself having virtual conversations with "white America, in order to educate and inform on racism, system racism, social injustice, rioting and the hurt African Americans are feeling today."

In the first ten-minute video, Acho says he was driven to create the series after many of his white friends reached out asking how they could help during nationwide unrest over police brutality against black Americans and racial injustice in the country.

Among the questions Acho speaks to in the video are "I understand protesting, but why riot?" and "Why do you think white privilege exists?"

In answering, he cites Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., former President Lyndon B. Johnson, historical efforts to combat racial injustice and personal experience.

At one point in the video Acho uses an anecdote about an encounter with a runner on an Austin trail to metaphorically illustrate the course of events in our society that led to this week's non-peaceful protests.

"You must first educate yourself so you know exactly what you're standing for and why you're standing," Acho says.

The video, which drew a widespread, positive response on social media, has nearly 30,000 views on Youtube and, on Acho's Twitter account, more than 100,000 retweets.

