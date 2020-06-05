Paul Henry III (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

Paul Jackson Henry III was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of Danielle Taylor and Foday Cheeks in 2016 and an additional 10 to 20 years for robbery.

Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner determined the new sentence after he was required to throw out a jury's previous death sentence due to a procedural error in the jury process.

Bortner said Friday the court "cannot imagine the terror suffered" by the victims and the four survivors who were left alive at the house where the murders took place.

Henry's attorneys, Suzanne Smith and Farley Holt, said they intend to appeal Henry's conviction.

A jury found Henry guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery on May 22, 2018.

Henry broke into the Fawn Township home of alleged heroin dealer Foday Cheeks on Sept. 13, 2016.

He shot both Cheeks, 31, and Danielle Elizabeth Taylor, 26, to death, before robbing four other people in the home and fleeing.

Henry's late wife, convicted heroin dealer Veronique Aundrea Henry, 32, was with him during the home invasion and murder, and during the subsequent police chase that ended with their arrests. She hanged herself at York County Prison shortly after being taken into custody.

