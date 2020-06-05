Buy Photo State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale holds his first campaign event in York at Crispus Attucks, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. DePasquale is running as a democratic challenger to Congressman Scott Perry. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania’s outgoing state auditor general, looks to have won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, as vote-counting Friday in primary contests across the state ate up a fourth day.

But despite DePasquale acknowledging his victory Friday afternoon, his opponent declined to concede, saying there were still potentially thousands of votes left to be counted.

"Our team is ready to take on government dysfunction and ensure Washington actually works for all families, particularly when it comes to affordable healthcare, reviving and growing our economy, and tackling climate change, and I am confident that together we will be victorious in November,” DePasquale said.

A DePasquale victory would have him challenge Perry in the Harrisburg-based 10th District, where Democrats believe they can unseat the four-term congressman, who won the district by fewer than 3 percentage points in 2018.

DePasquale had been leading political newcomer Tom Brier. DePasquale is constitutionally barred from seeking another term as Pennsylvania’s independently elected fiscal watchdog. He also served three terms in the state House of Representatives, with Perry, and in former Gov. Ed Rendell’s administration.

Brier, however, at 1:30 p.m. Friday said that he believes his campaign still has a shot. Cumberland and Dauphin counties have roughly 33,000 mail-in ballots that have yet to be reported, he said.

"Based on the numbers we’re looking at, we’re not conceding," Brier said. "We believe we still have a shot."

An official from the Cumberland County Bureau Of Elections said they have not released any updated vote counts since election night, but she did not have a specific number that remains uncounted.

The Dauphin County Election Bureau also did not have numbers on hand.

Meanwhile, many primary contests across Pennsylvania remained without a clear victor for a fourth straight day on Friday, as counties continued to tabulate an avalanche of mailed ballots under the debut of the state’s new vote-by-mail law.

In Philadelphia alone, election workers had processed roughly 14,000 ballots and still had about 140,000 to go, a city elections board spokesman said.

The Associated Press has not yet called a number of races where the contest was close or had a large number of votes yet to be counted, or both.

Those races include several where incumbent state lawmakers trail and the only competitive primary among the statewide races, a six-way Democratic primary contest for auditor general.

More than 1.8 million voters applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot, smashing expectations by state officials and drawing warnings that many contest results would take days to produce. Voters returned about 1.4 million of them, or more than 75%, according to information from the state’s elections office.

Turnout passed 1.9 million, or more than 22% of Pennsylvania’s 8.6 million registered voters. Meanwhile, deadlines to accept mailed ballots were extended into next week in Philadelphia and six counties.

