Local obituaries for Thursday, June 4
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Baez, Santia
Billett, Marian
Bing-Zaremba, Debbie
Breiner, Phyllis
Craumer, Norma
Dull, Faye
Hoffman, Jeffrey
Humer, William
Hursh, Marlyn
Hurtado, Michael
Jackson, Janet
Kemper, Ruby
Mabrey, William
Miller, Dean
Reisinger, Noreta
Robinson, Clarence
Royston, John
Rupp, Virginia
Sents, Paul
Stamback, James
Stegner, Barbara
Stutzka, Audrey
Treppe, Carolyn
Unger, Bonnie
Welsh, Gary
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/04/local-obituaries-thursday-june-4/3137701001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments