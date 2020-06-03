CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank has announced it will be holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stewartstown American Legion, 19222 Barrens Road, Stewartstown.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, visit www.yorkfoodbank.org or call 717-846-6435.

More: York County Food Bank changes times of Tuesday food distributions

More: Donation gives Red Lion food pantry some breathing room

More: York County food banks getting a boost from $300 million USDA program

Buy Photo York County Food Bank volunteer Tammy Noll of Dallastown works in a "bucket brigade" while unloading a truckload of Royal Farms' donations at the food bank's distribution warehouse on Haines Road Monday, June 1, 2020. Royal Farms donated about 20,000 pounds of supplies, including items like milk, juice, deli meats and bread, according to the company's spokesperson Breahna Brown. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/03/york-county-food-bank-distribute-food-thursday-stewartstown/3134275001/