York City Mayor Michael Helfrich is rescinding the emergency orders he put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor announced at Wednesday's city council meeting that all policies established under executive orders, except for personnel changes to aid with the pandemic, will end Friday.

That means park equipment, playgrounds, basketball courts and skate parks will be open.

City restrictions on gatherings of 10 or more people will also be rescinded, as will requirements for businesses to keep occupancy to 50% of their fire code capacity.

"It does not go unnoticed that I may look la little bit — or a lot — like a hypocrite to some people right now by attending rallies of 500 people but still enforcing the governor’s orders to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus," Helfrich said.

In anticipation of the city going green, which he said he believes will happen soon, he is lifting orders.

State orders, however, still will be in effect, meaning under the county's "yellow" phase, gatherings would be limited to 25 people, and social distancing must be observed.

