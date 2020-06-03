Buy Photo A sign in front of the Revival Social Club on N. George Street offers curbside food pick up with a phone call, Thursday, March 19, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City restaurants will now be permitted to have designated open alcohol container areas, effective Friday.

The city council on Wednesday approved a resolution authorizing businesses with liquor licenses to present proposals for expanded outdoor seating areas for which the open container would be in effect.

"A significant portion of restaurants' revenues are derived from the sales of alcohol," reads a resolution introduced by council President Henry Nixon.

In conjunction with the city's relaxed guidelines for outdoor dining, the resolution will allow restaurants to take advantage of non-traditional settings, which will speed up their economic recovery and encourage the public to come out and support local businesses, according to the resolution.

More: York City to allow sidewalk cafes, consider open container changes

The mayor would designate the open container areas through Sept. 7.

In order to be eligible, a space would have to be attached to an establishment authorized to serve alcohol, and any alcohol consumed in an open container area would have to have been purchased from that business.

More: Cone of Silence: Restaurants consider what’s next for diners

The council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution. Councilman Lou Rivera voted no because he disagreed with planned street closures to support some open container areas.

"My concern is that we're going to close George Street and we're going to inconvenience the majority of our citizens and our guests to the city by one block when we've already inconvenienced them due to construction," Rivera said.

Buy Photo North Beaver Street in York City, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

He also had concerns about how this would affect children on bicycles, the homeless population and potential rallies and protests.

Helfrich had been considering a closure of George and Beaver streets on Friday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings, to give restaurants grouped there a chance at benefitting from open container.

Sidewalks on George are narrow, and without a street closure establishments could have one to two tables max, Helfrich said.

"That is not going to put any kind of dent in the massive losses that they have seen over the past two and a half months," he said.

Though restaurants throughout the city can submit proposals either in groups or individually to have areas designated for open containers, it is at the city administration's discretion to allow for street closures.

They are not part of the resolution, and therefore cannot be voted on by council.

It will be the second expansion of food services in a week for the city, as last Friday businesses were cleared to offer sidewalk cafes under limited conditions, such as tables placed 10 feet apart with no more than four customers per table.

Those changes also will go into effect this Friday, as part of the governor's outdoor dining recommendations to the county.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/03/york-city-approves-open-alcohol-containers-some-outdoor-areas/3138583001/