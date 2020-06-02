Buy Photo Worshipers returned to some area churches after weeks of online services, Sunday, May 24, 20120. With York County moving to yellow phase, some area church leaders feel it's safe to return to in-person worship. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

St. John Lutheran Church located at 2580 Mount Rose Ave., will be holding Worship on the Lawn Services starting 10 a.m. Sunday.

Attendees are asked to bring their own blanket or chair to the services. The services will be held on the grassy area near the playground so everyone will have enough room for social distancing.

In case of rainy weather services will revert to a drive-in format.

Bathrooms will also be available inside the church with instructions on safe usage.

For more information, visit www.stjohnyorkpa.com or call 717-840-0382.

