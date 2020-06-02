Spry Church announces in-person worship restart date
Spry Church located at 50 School St., will be holding in-person worship services again starting on June 21.
A traditional service will take place at 9 a.m., while two contemporary services will take place at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sunday school for all and the children's programs including the nursery will resume at a later date.
The church will be sanitized, hand sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be observed, and masks will be encouraged.
Online worship services will continue for anyone not comfortable returning.
For more information visit www.sprychurch.com.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/02/spry-church-announces-person-worship-restart-date/5311793002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments