Buy Photo Worshipers returned to some area churches after weeks of online services, Sunday, May 24, 20120. With York County moving to yellow phase, some area church leaders feel it's safe to return to in-person worship. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spry Church located at 50 School St., will be holding in-person worship services again starting on June 21.

A traditional service will take place at 9 a.m., while two contemporary services will take place at 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday school for all and the children's programs including the nursery will resume at a later date.

The church will be sanitized, hand sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be observed, and masks will be encouraged.

Online worship services will continue for anyone not comfortable returning.

For more information visit www.sprychurch.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/02/spry-church-announces-person-worship-restart-date/5311793002/