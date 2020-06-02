Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station (Photo: submitted)

Exelon Generation will conduct a semi-annual full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The emergency warning siren system is located in a 10-mile radius surrounding the plant.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, but a warning to tune into to a local emergency alert broadcast from television or radio.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/06/02/siren-test-slated-wednesday-peach-bottom-power-plan/5310291002/