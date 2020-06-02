Buy Photo A long exposure shows Route 30 traffic passing a busy Round the Clock Diner in Manchester Township, Saturday night, May 30, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The owners of Round the Clock Diner were hit with an additional $4,000 in fines Monday after inspectors found its two locations operating while their licences were suspended, according to a spokeswoman for the state Department of Agriculture.

Both locations, in Manchester and Springettsbury townships, have been open for dine-in service since Mother's Day in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown orders meant to stem the spread of COVID-19.

On May 26, the restaurants were fined $1,000 each after inspectors determined they were operating without licenses last Tuesday, said spokesperson Shannon Powers, in an email.

Powers said fines can be up to $10,000 per day for that violation, in addition to other lawful penalties.

York's Round the Clock locations, at 222 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township and 145 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, were issued notices in late May that their licenses had been temporarily suspended.

Round the Clock Diner has become a rallying cry for those opposed to Wolf's lockdown.

