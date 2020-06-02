Rabbit Transit announces 50% off sale on Hop-n-Go bus passes
Rabbit Transit has announced it is now holding a 50% off Hop-n-Go bus passes sale through June 30.
Beginning Sunday, a fare collection will go back into effect for fixed route, Rabbit Express and the Stop Hopper services.
Passes can be purchased virtually on www.rabbittransit.org or on the Token Transit app, as well as in person at the York Transit Center.
For more information, call 717-846-RIDE.
